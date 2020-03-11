Missouri Valley Conference still on; addresses COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the Missouri Valley Conference say the current plan is to play the tournament without any adjustments to those who may attend.

"This is consistent with advice of local health authorities, TaxSlayer Center and Visit Quad Cities," officials said in the release. "Everyone involved is taking strong preventive measures at the arena and the hotels to ensure the health and safety of our teams and fans. We are taking one further precaution which is to open sections of the upper bowl to accommodate social distancing for any fans that may wish to take advantage of this."

"Missouri Valley Conference statement on COVID-19

TaxSlayer Center statement on COVID-19

The TaxSlayer Center is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation. There are no plans at this time to cancel any events. We are keeping in line with practices other similar mid-west arenas and encouraging our employees and guests to be responsible, use common sense and avoid coming to the building if you develop any flu-like symptoms. In an effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment, hand sanitizers are now located at the entrances and throughout the venue. Staff will be also routinely wiping down touch-points like railings, handles, levers, etc. throughout all events. We will be continue to work closely with our event representatives, local government and health departments as we continue to monitor the situation. Please check back regularly for any updates.

Visit Quad Cities Statement on COVID-19

We are welcoming visitors and encouraging Quad Citizens to continue to visit our businesses, shop local, dine and drink at our establishments and attend Quad Cities’ events. Local businesses, attractions, event venues, retailers, restaurants and hotels are all open for business, and are welcoming visitors to the Quad Cities. Visit Quad Cities has notified and will continue to inform its community stakeholders of the below resources and helpful hints. In addition, we are encouraging local hoteliers to take every health precaution necessary for our overnight guests.

Visit Quad Cities is aware of travel advisories in place that may prevent international travelers from traveling to the United States and we will continue to monitor advisories by the U.S. State Department, Destinations International and U.S. Travel Association. And, we continue to work closely with our partners, local governments and health departments and continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation internationally, domestically and in Illinois and Iowa.

Helpful and Healthy Tips:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Avoid close contact with people that are sick

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

- Cover you cough or sneeze with a tissue. Throw away your tissues

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and use wipes and cleaning sprays

- Do not refill drinks from a cup you have been drinking from and avoid using utensils that others have used

- Do not share water bottles and towels

- Do not wear a face mask if you are well"