Missouri man’s home is flooded, but he’s still living in it

Al Boatman moved to Clarksville, Missouri well aware that the town floods.

When this year's flooding started in March, he was hopeful. Boatman built a wall around the house and had pumps to fight the water.

"To be honest, I thought I had it made this year," he said.

His kitchen is now covered with nearly 12 inches of water.

Even so, Boatman hasn’t lost his optimism. He still continues to live in his home.

"This isn't bad. It's like camping out,” Boatman said. “I've got my coffee maker upstairs, I've got the internet upstairs and I have to take care of my two cats because my wife would kill me if anything happened to them."

He chooses to not let the water bring him down.

"I have a philosophy of life: You control what you can control and what you can’t control, you let go," Boatman explained.

Bill Sterne, a member of the emergency management committee in Clarksville, has noticed the same spirit in many others around town.

“Oh, the spirit of the town is unreal,” Sterne said. “Almost everyone has found something to be grateful for, even in a bad situation, and that’s what we have to do in this time.”

"It's traumatic, I know but we'll get through it," Boatman concluded.

Crest predictions in Clarksville recently went down, but the town is still fighting the flood.

