Missouri woman wakes to find brown recluse spider in her ear

A Missouri woman wakes to a real-life nightmare when a creepy crawler works its way inside her during the night.

Susie Torres head swishing in her left ear when she awoke Tuesday morning.

A sensation the Kansas City woman just couldn't shake and ti turns out with good reason.

It wasn't an itsy-bitsy spider, it was a poisonous brown recluse spider.

The discovery, sending a medical assistant running for help when Torres went to a Kansas City clinic.

"Ran out and said I'm going to get a couple more people and she said I think you have an insect in there," Torres said. "I didn't panic because I didn't know exactly what is was until she came back in and told me it was a spider. They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out."