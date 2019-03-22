Mixed martial artists across the country are facing off in Davenport at the River Center. It's the seventh annual caged aggression - a two-day MMA competition.

Organizers say all ages are welcome and they're sanctioned by the Iowa athletic commission, which means there's an extensive medical pre-fight physical and medics are on-site.

"You could go to a boxing show, you could go to a jiu-jitsu tournament, all different forms of combat sports, and the beauty of mixed martial arts is you can use all of the above. So there really is no clear cut way a fight is going to go. It can go anywhere which is pretty awesome," says Caged Aggression Mixed Martial Arts owner Mike Goodwin.

The two-day event includes an amateur card on Friday and a profession card on Saturday with 44 fighters from across the country.

"We got them all the way from Colorado, Alabama, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa of course," says Goodwin.

And they will be facing off in a caged octagon.

"all amateur bouts are three, three-minute rounds. Except for title fights. We do host amateur title fights. Those are five rounds at three minutes. Professional bouts you bump up to five-minute rounds, those are five rounds as well," says Goodwin.

What will 22 fighters be taking home after this weekend?

"In the professional ranks..both fighters will receive money to come here and make the weight they agreed on and then, of course, the winner gets the win bonus. For our title fights, we have our championship belt here...the thing about this is you keep it when you defend the belt. So you don't get to keep it because you won, you keep it when you defend your title in the next bout," says Goodwin

Fighter Shawn West says he moved to Davenport when he was three.

"I'm the former champion, I was champion for two or three years."

Although he retired from MMA last year

He will be facing off in the only kickboxing match during caged aggression.

And "the exception," says it's a taste of tournament coming to the quad cities in May.