Mixing bleach and citrus cleaners could be dangerous for humans and pets, study says

Bleach is a staple cleaning product, but it can be dangerous to us and our pets if used with citrus-scented cleaners.

That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the American Chemical Society.

The danger comes when compounds from citrus-scented products combine with bleach fumes to create potentially dangerous air particles. It's especially harmful when it happens in poorly ventilated areas.

When inhaled, it can cause short-term health issues like eye, nose and throat irritation; coughing and sneezing; and shortness of breath.

It could make things worse for people suffering from asthma and heart disease.

Long-term, regular exposure to those fine air particles is associated with chronic bronchitis and increased risk of death from lung cancer and heart disease.

To help reduce the risk, open windows to ensure proper ventilation when you're cleaning.

