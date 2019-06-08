Mobile food pantry adds resource for flood victims

The Esperanza Center teamed up with River Bend Foodbank for a mobile food pantry Saturday morning.

The food pantry comes at a time when many people are still in need of help due to the flooding. Volunteers from all over the QCA came to support those who need the help, and to remind them that it's okay to lean on community members when they need to - we're #QCstrong for a reason.

“It's okay, we've all had needs,” said volunteer, Bob Nelson. “We've all had places and times where we've had somebody else to come alongside to help us and I think we're designed to be able to help one another.”