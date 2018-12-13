"Modern Santa" gets new look, is gender-fluid and has tattoos according to new survey

Its time to ditch the red and white suit and sleigh pulled by reindeer and give Santa a makeover, according to a new survey.

Graphic Springs, a logo design company, asked 400 people from the U.S. and United Kingdom what a "modern day" Santa would look like and the results resorted in a major new look.

The modern Santa ditches the red and white suit for skinny jeans, hover board and iPhone. Santa also goes on a diet, gets some tattoos, a hair cut and restyles his beard. Oh, and he now has an Amazon Prime subscription and a flying car, leaving Rudolph at home.

Armed with this information, the team at Graphic Springs compiled a new design of what Santa would look like. Then 4,000 people voted on the one they liked best.

The survey by Graphic Springs also found 17% of people thought Santa should be gender-fluid and 10% thought the icon should be a woman, but the majority keep Jolly Ol' Saint Nick a man.

The majority of respondents who answered responded to the survey felt Santa's image responded to the questions by answering "none of the above" ultimately leaving Santa in his iconic state.