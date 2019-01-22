Moline City Administrator steps down from position

Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner, along with Mayor Stephanie Acri, announced Tuesday evening that Maxeiner would be stepping down from his position immediately.

According to a press release from the city, the decision was mutually agreed upon by the Moline City Council and Maxeiner. He says he is

"grateful for the opportunity in Moline and will miss the daily interaction and professional relationships he has built with the City of Moline staff and elected officials, governmental and non-profit partners, and the

residents of Moline.”

Maxeiner was appointed as City Administrator in May of 2017.

Mayor Acri announced that Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte will serveas the Interim City Administrator for now. Mayor Acri says a search for a new administrator is expected to be start soon.