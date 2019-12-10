Moline City Council taking step forward in reopening Captain's Table

The Moline City Council prepares to another step forward in the reopening of the Captain's Table restaurant.

As part of the lease agreement with the restaurant owner and the city, the city will declare the area a new business district called Marquis Harbor-West Business District.

A first reading of the new ordinances were read at Tuesday's City Council meeting. The two ordinances are as follows:

"An ordinance approving the Marquis Harbor-West Business District Plan: and designating the Marquis Harbor-West Business District; and establishing the Marquis Harbor-West Business District withing the City of Moline."

"An ordinance establishing the certain business district taxes in the Marquis Harbor-West Business District; and imposing the certain business district taxes in the Marquis Harbor-West Business District."

This allows the city to generate revenue through taxes. The city is the property owner.

A one percent business district retailers occupation tax and a one percent business district service occupation tax would be used for improvements directly related to the property. The redistricting and taxation is authorized through the Illinois Business District Development and Redevelopment law.

Construction of the new Captain's Table could be completed as soon as March 2020. The restaurant caught fire in Jan. 2018 by accidental fire. It was closed for renovations at the time.