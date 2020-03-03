Moline-Coal Valley School District hiring more counselors for next year

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is hiring five more counselors for the next school year.

As of the 2019-2020 school year, there are 14 counselors working amongst the elementary, middle and high schools.

Kristin Sanders, the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Pupil/Personnel Services and Special Education, said the majority of its elementary schools are sharing counselors.

“We’ve noticed over the years that we’ve had kids come in who are maybe more at risk and have a lot of trauma in their background so we’ve made an effort to increase our support there in terms of social and emotional learning,” Sanders said. “Next year we will have 10 elementary counselors, four middle school counselors and five at the high school.”

There will be 19 counselors working for the district next school year, which means each elementary school will have at least one counselor.

“I don’t think that we are alone in what we’re seeing in terms of a trend towards persevere mental health needs starting at a very early age,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if it's just our society, if it's social media or what the cause is. But we are not alone in what we are seeing.”

The Moline-Coal Valley School District said it has wanted to hire more counselors for a while. However, it hasn’t been able to afford to do so until recently.

Last year the district hired three counselors and will hire five more for the 2020-2021 school year.

The new hirings are within the district’s budget and it will cost over $200,000.

As of Tuesday, the district already hired four out of the five counselors who will start working next school year.