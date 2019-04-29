Moline-Coal Valley School District sued for deduction of union dues

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is being sued by a custodian over the deduction of union dues from her paycheck.

According to the Liberty Justice Center, the attorney’s representing Susan Bennett, Bennett “filed a federal lawsuit after her employer and union refused to stop deducting money from her paycheck for union dues and contributions to a union political action fund.”

Bennett has been an employee of the district since 2009 and, according to the Liberty Justice Center, she was required to pay either membership dues or non-member fees to AFSCME Local 672 despite a 2018 court ruling saying mandatory union payments are illegal.

“Bennett heard about the court’s decision, and in November 2018 attempted to exercise her “Janus rights” under the Supreme Court’s ruling,” a press release said. “She resigned union membership and requested that the school district stop deducting union dues and political contributions from her paycheck. However, in violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Moline-Coal Valley School District has continued to deduct union dues and union political contributions from Bennett’s paycheck.”

According to the press release, Bennett pays $600 each year in dues to AFSCME.

TV6 has reached out to the school district for comment.

