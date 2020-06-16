Moline-Coal Valley School District to hold virtual community conversation Tuesday

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is holding a virtual community conversation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As the district awaits guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on reopening schools, administrators are beginning the process of pre-planning for the new school year.

This process will include reflecting on remote learning this spring and collecting input regarding the fall.

Parents and community members are invited to join the virtual conversation and share what worked well during remote learning and what issue or challenges that they faced during this time. The District plans to send a parent survey in the coming weeks to collect additional input.

“While we hope for, as close to normal, in-person instruction this August, we want to be prepared for remote learning or even a blended learning plan (some remote and some in-person) if needed,” Superintendent Rachel Savage said in a media release. “We want to have our parents’ important input to help guide us during this pre-planning process.”

The State Board of Education anticipates providing guidance for reopening schools in the fall within the next few weeks.

Due to coronavirus concerns and social distancing, the meeting will be held remotely via Zoom.

Participants can find the Zoom login information on the district's website, www.molineschools.org, and click on the “Virtual Community Conversation” link.