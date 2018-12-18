Moline-Coal Valley announces new superintendent

There will be a new leader for the Moline-Coal Valley School District. The board of education announced Dr. Rachel Savage as its next choice for superintendent. The decision comes after conducting interviews with the three finalists for the job.

"We are excited to have Dr. Savage join the Moline-Coal Valley School District and look forward to working wit her as the District prepares our students for their future. She comes highly recommended and has qualifications that will enhance our District's plans." says Kate Schaefer, School Board President.

Dr. Savage comes from the Waterloo Community Schools where she served as principal of Bunger Middle School for the past three years. In this role, Dr. Savage has raised student achievement, reduced disciplinary infractions and increase student technology use.

She will replace Mr. Lanty McGuire, who is retiring on June 30, 2019 after 26 years of service to the school district.