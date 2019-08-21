Moline-Coal Valley school district gets a grant to buy multicultural books

Thousands of additional books are arriving at Moline-Coal Valley schools. This $35,000 grant is allowing them to buy books they might not have been able to otherwise - they'll focus on books in languages other than English, or with main characters with a different life, making sure all children and families be represented.

"We have a diverse community and it just follows suit that our library should be diverse," said Stephanee Jordan, Director of Grants & Curricular Support. The grant will be helping a lot of students- 1 in 5 are or were English Language Learners. "The library is one of those places where all cultures can come together! A place where everybody should be able to find themselves, and that's the goal of this project."

"It's comforting to know that there's power in numbers, that I can find myself in this book," said Carolyn Mesick, Coordinator of Library Services for District 40. She says her brother couldn't see himself in books growing up, and she doesn't want anyone else to feel that way, "he felt something was wrong with him. I don't want that to ever happen to our students. I want them to be able to find themselves in the literature and families should feel the same comfort."

This wouldn't only help students; families would also benefit from this aid. "We're also thinking about that kindergartener that's going to check out that book in French and take it home, and that family is gonna be able to read that to them sitting on the couch talking about the story and feeling really confident and secure," said Jordan.

While some students and families may still be learning English, the district knows they'll be better off, in the end, being multilingual. "They know so much more than we do. So if we can help them feel comfortable and proud of (themselves) even though they're struggling now, they're going to be miles ahead down the road because they know so much more" explained Mesick.

Something they're really excited about is a kind book with new technology where you hold a special pen to the corner of the page. While the words in the book are in English, the pen will read the page in any language! The books are still being ordered and will be put out for children to read in September and October!

