Moline Fire Department encourages fire safety with holiday wreath

Fire officials say they receive an increase in calls during the holiday season.

All four Moline fire departments are taking part in a national campaign to try and change that.

The campaign is called Keep the Wreath Red. During the campaign, fire officials will change one red bulb to light up white each time a structure fire happens.

This takes place right before Thanksgiving until the day after New Years.

“We want to make sure people are thinking about fire safety during the holidays,” said Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel. “Our goal in the community is to keep every light bulb red. If we do have a fire that causes any structural damage to a home in Moline we will change the red bulb to a white bulb.”

Spiegel said it’s a way to keep the community aware.

“When people drive by they can start counting how many fires we’ve had through the holiday season,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep them all red. That’s our goal.”

He said the campaign started in Naperville, Illinois in 1954. The Moline Fire Department found out about it recently through the state’s newsletter.

“I googled it and started seeing Quincy, all of the suburbs. There are a ton of suburb cities that are doing it,” Spiegel said. “It’s starting to take off nationwide I believe.”

This is the first year all four Moline fire departments will take part in it.

He said it’s not too late if other Quad Cities fire departments want to participate in it as well.

“I think it’d be a great thing for the Quad Cities to have it take off and see if we could all do it next year. They could start it now!”

He says the department receives more calls for fires during the holiday season because of cooking and space heaters.

Lastly, he shared some safety tips with TV6.

“People are starting the deep-frying of the turkeys. We recommend that you read the manufacturer's instructions,” Spiegel said.

“Don’t overfill the pot with oil because everyone knows what happens when the oil spills over. You’re going to have a big fire.”

“Make sure you don’t do it in a garage or a car overhang. You want to make sure you’re at least 10-15 feet away from your garage and the house. Don’t do it on your decks. It’s all unsafe.”

Spiegel also said to never leave the house unoccupied when cooking turkey. He also recommends to not let children near the oven.