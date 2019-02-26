Moline Fire Department to provide home smoke alarm installations

The Moline Fire Department has partnered with the nonprofit IFSA/State Fire Marshal's Office to provide home smoke alarm installations and fire safety education.

The nonprofit Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA) and Office of the Illinois

State Fire Marshal (OSFM) recently recognized the Moline Fire Department for the agency’s outstanding contributions to fire safety education and installation of smoke alarms within the community last year. At the beginning of 2018, the IFSA and OSFM launched the Be Alarmed!

Smoke Alarm Installation program, a fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered cooperatively between the two organizations. The program distributes fire safety education materials and 10-year concealed battery smoke alarms to participating fire departments in the state of Illinois. Departments then deliver the education and install smoke alarms in at-risk homes within their communities. Both the educational materials and smoke alarms are provided to the fire departments at no cost as a result of funding from both the IFSA and OSFM.

“We want to make sure residents have functional smoke alarms in their homes, as well as the information to develop their own fire escape plans. These are tools proven to save lives because even one fire death is one too many,” says State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

The alarms through the Be Alarmed! program is free to community residents but must be installed by trained fire department personnel.

“We are excited to be able to partner with the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and State Fire

Marshal’s Office in providing these 10-year battery smoke alarms to our residents,” said Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel of the Moline Fire Department. “Fire can spread through a home in a matter of minutes and smoke alarms can give residents the warning needed to get out safely.”

“The Moline Fire Department did a tremendous job educating their residents on fire safety in 2018. In total, the department installed 455 10-year battery smoke alarms in 112 homes as a result of their participation in the Be Alarmed! program,” added Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director, Philip Zaleski.