Moline High School apprenticeship program aims to fill gap in manufacturing job demand

More than 3-million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled over the next decade in the United States and Moline High School created a program to train students for those jobs.

Moline High School has partnered with local manufacturing businesses to create a CNC manufacturing apprenticeship program.

The new Computer Numerical Control Manufacturing course and program will give Moline students the skills they need to be successful in manufacturing work.

"Our local manufacturers have basically said we've got a skilled employee gap. We have a lot of people that are phasing into retirement and not a lot of people that are coming up that are skilled in this trade," Trista Sanders, Principal at Moline High School, said.

The remodeled space in the school is equipped with the tools and machines students will need.

"New CNC milling and lathes equipment. As well as some old manual equipment that we've had for a couple decades. And a side room that has 15 simulators for the CNC program," Sanders said.

The manufacturing program qualifies students with one of twelve apprenticeships with local manufacturing businesses. The students take their initial CNC class their sophomore year and the full CNC class their junior year.

The students are then matched with a company in the summer after their junior year.

"They'll work full-time in a paid federally-registered apprenticeship all summer. They'll continue that apprenticeship into the school year,” Sanders said.

After completion of the course and graduation, students will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate through black hawk college. This puts them on track to become certified as a CNC set-up programmer for milling and turning.

The idea is to train people locally, in hopes that they will fill the jobs demand locally.

"We're in the perfect spot right now to help facilitate that and grow in our community a piece that has been a staple for generations," Sanders said.

Student demand for the program was more than double what they expected in the first year and they expect it to continue to grow.

The program and space is the first of its kind in the quad cities. It is largely funded through private donations.