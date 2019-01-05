Moline Library picked to host Project Next Generation STEAM programming

The Moline Public Library will offer a variety of STEAM programs for students grades 4 through 8, starting in January and continuing through June.

Classes include a variety of hands-on activities like LEGO Space Challenge, Dissection of sheep heart, making edible water bottles, and more.

All programs require registration as space is limited. Interested students may register through the Library’s online calendar system at https://molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/ or by calling the Information Desk at (309) 524-2470.

The value of access to STEAM activities is evidenced through increased confidence of students as they achieve success through project-based learning; reinforced abilities and learning as libraries offer technology-based experiences for participating students who might not otherwise have access; the enhanced ability of students to deal with life experiences and the future; and ultimately, the coupling of technology education with safe and friendly environments that foster communication with positive role models.