Moline Police arrest driver traveling 44 mph over speed limit during snowfall

Moline Police say a driver was arrested while it was snowing Saturday for traveling 79 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The department posted on their Facebook page, writing, "The World Championship ICE Racing Series is coming to the TaxSlayer Center in February and looks like we have an eager fan. Today, in the midst of a snowstorm Officer Tuttle clocked a driver going 79mph in a 35mph zone. So instead of getting to his destination on time, he got a trip to Rock Island County Jail."

The citation indicates the driver was traveling westbound in the 2900th block of 4th Ave. in Moline.

The driver has a court date set in Rock Island on February 10.

TV6 has reached out to Moline Police for more information on the arrest.