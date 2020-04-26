Moline Police investigating armed robbery

Moline Police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred Saturday evening at U-Haul at 4902 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

Police said they responded to a hold-up alarm at approximately 6:03 p.m. When they arrived, they were told a suspect, described as a white male, had gone into the business shortly before 6 pm. and said he had a firearm.

According to police, the suspect demanded the store employee give them all their cash. The suspect fled the business west bound on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they were provided a physical and clothing description of the suspect.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., police said citizens in the area began to provide information of a white male matching the suspect's description and alleging he was running through yards west bound from the location of the robbery.

Police said additional calls from citizens came in about five minutes later, placing the suspect in the 2800 block of 41st St. At approximately 6:23 p.m., police said the suspect was located in a ravine near the Moline Public Library.

The suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old Bradley Rhyne of Moline, is charged with aggravated robbery.

Rhyne is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.

Moline Police said no one was injured during the robbery, and that Rhyne is believed to have acted alone.

Rhyne, according to police, alleged he had a weapon during the robbery, but no firearms were located when he was taken into custody.

Moline Police were assisted in the search by the East Moline Police Department.

Police said they "would also like to thank the public for their assistance in apprehending Rhyne by giving 911 Dispatchers updated locations of Rhyne’s movements."

Anyone with information concerning the armed robbery is asked to contact Moline Police Department 309-797-0406 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500/mobile app P3 Tips.

