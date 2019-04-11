Moline Police look for suspect following theft at Farm and Fleet

Moline Police say on April 9th, a male suspect drove up to the entrance to the Moline Farm and Fleet in a red and silver Ford F-150 pick-up with a white and gray topper.

Officials say the suspect walked into the store and took a Milwaukee brand three-piece tool set from a shelf and left without paying. The tools are valued at $549.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, brown hard, with a beard, wearing a baseball style Blackhawks hat, glasses, a gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

If you know who he calls the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.