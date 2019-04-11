Moline Police search for suspects following vehicle burglary

The Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities say on April 9th, a citizen saw two suspicious males walking near the 3400 block of 54th to 56th streets in Moline.

A victim said that someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway though nothing was missing.

Police say they located discarded personal items on the sidewalk that were probably stolen from another vehicle, according to police. Police say one of the suspects was captured on video.

He is described as white, around 5`10" tall, thick build, and he had long hair that appears to go down to the back of the neck. The subject was wearing a gray zip up fleece jacket with a hood, with the chest area of the fleece being a two-tone darker color then the rest of the fleece. The suspect is also wearing gray skinny pants or jogging pants with a black vertical stripe down the side, and black shoes with white soles. The subject is carrying a backpack.

If you recognize him or have any information about burglaries, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.