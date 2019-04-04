Moline Police searching for felony shoplifting suspects

Moline Police responded to JC Penney on March 14th on report of felony shoplifting.

One of the individuals was wearing an all-black Adidas sweat suit and had green dreadlocks. The other individual was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

Both of the suspects entered the business with their hoods up. Loss prevention staff found this to be suspicious and followed them into the athletic clothing section. Both suspects made multiple selections of merchandise. They then went to shoe department and concealed more merchandise.

The suspects exited the store without paying. Loss prevention staff attempted to stop them but they began to run. They got into a blue Chevrolet passenger-car (possibly a Malibu), with Iowa plates.

If you know who they are call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.