Moline Police seek return of stolen pet ashes

A Moline family is seeking the return of their beloved dog’s ashes which were stolen out of their vehicle in the middle of the night.

A burglar broke into their car in the 1800 block of 19th Avenue sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Moline Police.

The only item stolen was a set of keys on a key chain that also carried a small vial containing the ashes of their dog named Sadie.

“If you have possession of these keys and return them, we will not prosecute you at the owner’s request,” Moline Police posted on Facebook Thursday night.

“They just want the keys back for their obvious sentimental value.”

If you have any information about the burglary or want to return the ashes, contact Moline Police at (309) 524-2140.