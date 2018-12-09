Moline Police spend hours at home after neighbors hear shots fired

Moline Police and the Crime Scene Unit spent nearly six hours at a Moline home after a TV6 viewer said she heard shots being fired.

In video sent to KWQC by a viewer, several officers are seen at a home near 8th Street and 4th Avenue around 6:30 Sunday morning. As day breaks, in new video sent to KWQC, you can see officers remained at the home just after noon and crime scene tape blocked off the street.

Shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, a TV6 reporter went to the neighborhood, but police had cleared the area. Our reporter did see a home with several bullet holes and busted windows. We have asked Moline Police for information but have not heard back.

TV6 will update this story as we get more information.

