Moline Public Library announces temporary layoffs and budget cuts

On Tuesday, April 21st it was announced that the Moline Public Library would temporarily lay off all of their employees until further notice. The library has been closed off to the public since March 17th in accordance with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's Shelter-in-home regulations.

"It definitely took us by surprise. We didn't see it coming," said Kelly Giovanine who works for the library. Giovanine says they were prepared to implement curbside pick-ups, but because of the layoffs, they can no longer do that.

Giovanine says she hopes the library can reopen once the stay at home order is lifted, even if that means there are limited services and hours.

Even when they do re-open, Giovanine says the library will look very different because of a "large budget cut that had already been committed by the city... it will be a significant cut."

Moline's annual budget shows the library fell "$474,825 short of necessary revenues for FY2020 to balance. The adopted budget transfers $414,825 from General Fund Reserves and $60,000 from the Library’s Trust Fund to provide a balanced budget for the Library."

Moline's Board President Susan Blackall explained they're working with the City of Moline "to determine fiscal sustainability for library operations both during the current COVID-19 crisis and to create an operating model to implement post COVID-19."