Moline River drive businesses say they're trying their best to fight flood water

Many of the businesses on First Avenue and 55nd Street in Moline have been there for decades.

Mid States specialty Sales owner Dave Hunt says he's been one this riverfront corner for more than 25 years. "The first year we did a sandbag wall and that it collapsed and we had all kind of trouble so I got these cement blocks. And we pump out the overflow. It's well under control out here," says Dave Hunt over the consistent hum of his three visible pumps. But having the water wrap around and creep up River drive to the back of his business, was something he didn't foresee. He says he hasn't seen the water surrounding his business like this since the 1990's.

"We've been fighting it for four weeks now and I anticipated it coming up a second time which it did but with the rainfall I didn't anticipate it coming this quickly," says Hunt as family members and friends pack sand bags.

Dave's daughter Stephanie says they're doing everything they can to stop the water from flooding their business entrance on River drive.

"We've gotten our second load of sand and we're filling those and building the wall around the back of the building which we kind of had to rush and to do today the water came up fast overnight," says Stephanie.

Her friends and family are exchanging witty banter and laughing as they work together to build a line of defense against the flood water. "It helps (to laugh)," says Dave as he smiles.

"It's important to have family and friends who are willing to help," Stephanie tells KWQC.

Within eyesight of the Hunt family's business, Pamela says her costume shop is submerged under four feet of water. She says she did everything she could to protect her business, but sometimes there are factors beyond one's control.

"After '93 and the flood, I put a permanent dike around my store," says Pamela Henry, Owner of Pamela's Razz Pizzazz. She says her neighbor checked on the dike at three in the morning, "everything was fine both pumps were working." She says she and her neighbor believe the electricity went out around four in the morning. "Without electricity, we couldn't pump," she says fighting back tears. "And so the water couldn't get out," she says. "some people are fighting to hold onto their dreams," says Pamela. The costume store owner says she has generators but was unable to reach them because the doors wouldn't open without electricity. And although she has several pumps and they're working, "they're so submerged, they're four foot under water, it's pumping against water," she says filled with emotion.

Pamela says once the water levels decrease the pumps will help. And she's asking for members of the community to come together. "If you can't help sandbag or anything you can always pray," says Pamela.

She says regardless of whether or not you live or work in Moline. We're all part of the Quad Cities, and it's the Quad Cities that are impacted.

