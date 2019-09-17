Moline Township hands out blankets to homeless shelters

Local social service agencies now have blankets to offer at shelters and to the homeless.

The Moline Township handed out 1200 blankets to local shelters Tuesday morning. (KWQC)

The Moline Township handed out 1200 surplus military blankets Tuesday morning, free of charge. For the last seventeen years, the defense supply center in Philadelphia has provided the blankets.

They will also be given to area police agencies.

For the Kings Harvest overflow shelter in Davenport, the donation means a lot.

"We house at least 70 people a night, and over the duration of the season, there will be about 400 people that will utilize the blankets, if not more," Will Reed with the shelter said.

The overflow shelter is open from December 1 through April 15 in downtown Davenport.

