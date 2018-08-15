City of Moline accepting bids for construction of new Captain's Table

UPDATE 4/22: Officials with the city of Moline say they are seeking bids for the construction of the new Captain's Table.

Those wishing to submit a bid can do so by submitting it to Streamline Architects on or before May 10th at 11 a.m.

Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Streamline Architects at the following address or email address.

UPDATE 11/1: Plans are falling into place for a rebuild at the same location, but the planning has hit a snag.

FEMA is requiring the building to be built above grade.

The restaurant owner says engineers are making the necessary changes before taking construction bids.

ORIGINAL: More progress to report on rebuilding a popular Quad City riverfront restaurant. The Moline City Council approved an $800,000 loan for the project Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

The Captain's Table restaurant accidentally burned down in January as employees were making renovations. The property is owned by the City of Moline and leased to the restaurant operator.

After the fire, the heavy ice from the firefight presented a risk for the building to collapse, so the city had it immediately torn down. Other than the outdoor patio and parking lot, the site has been vacant.

City Administrator Doug Maxeiner says insurance will cover part of the cost to rebuild and the money just approved will pay for additional costs, including the demolition.

He says the architect is finalizing the design and if all goes well, construction could start in late October or early November.

The restaurant operator will repay the money to the city as part of the rental agreement.

