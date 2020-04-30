Moline ballet dancer practices with class over Zoom

Zoom is becoming the new normal for many to stay in touch.

For one 17-year-old ballet dancer from Moline, it's her only way to continue following her dreams.

“I like to be able to express myself through movement,” Lauryn Bredlau said. “It just feels good.”

She dances for Ballet Quad Cities. Its performances and studio classes are now canceled due to COVID-19.

“I’ve been practicing over Zoom for a couple weeks. I think since the beginning of April,” she said.

In her 15 years of ballet practice, Lauryn has never practiced over Zoom.

“I miss dancing with my friends,” she said. “Overall it’s been pretty good. It’s just been an adjustment. I found this space in the church basement that works best for what we've been doing."

Her father, Peter Bredlau, is the Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. He offered Lauryn the option to practice ballet at the church so she can have more space.

“Lauryn had initially been working in our basement when the Zoom classes first started,” Pastor Peter Bredlau said. “Our house is old, the floor is cement and not very level.”

“She’s always been committed to it,” he said. In her whole lifetime I don’t remember her ever saying she didn’t want to go to practice.”

“The wood floor is the closest to what we have in the studio, which is called marley,” Lauryn said.

She even built her own barre.

“It’s pretty much the only equipment I didn’t have that the studio did.”

The virus outbreak isn’t stopping her from practicing to reach her dreams.

“I want to go to college for ballet and get a bachelor’s in fine arts and then hopefully become a professional ballet dancer,” Lauryn said. “I’ve never wanted to stop. It makes me really happy so I just keep going.”

Lauryn practices up to six days a week to make her dream come true.

Many other Ballet Quad Cities dancers are still taking part in practice over Zoom.