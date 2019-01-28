Moline business damaged after fire breaks out inside

A Moline business is damaged after a fire breaks out inside of it Monday morning.

The Moline Fire Departments says it happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Stop & Save Liquor Store at 1610 15th Street Place. Dark smoke was seen coming from the store when fire crews went inside.

Once crews were inside, they found the fire and were able to control it after 45 minutes on scene.

After an investigation, the building was said to have structural, water, and smoke damage.

No one was hurt and the property damage is estimated to be around $100,000 between the building and what was inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.