Moline business fined by EPA over lead paint disclosure to tennants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with a Moline busines for its failure to provide proper disclosure of lead paint at two residential properties in Davenport.

The EPA says Selby Enterprises LLC will pay a penalty of $1,503 and complete an environmentally beneficial project for its violations of the Real Estate Notification and Disclosure Rules under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

The matter was referred to EPA by the Scott County Health Department.

The company has also agreed to complete abatement and clearance testing of lead-based paint at a Davenport house built in 1905, through a certified lead abatement contractor at the cost of $14,250. The abatement contractor will replace 12 pre-1978, wooden windows that have deteriorating lead paint.

The Disclosure Rule requires sellers and landlords of pre-1978 homes to provide prospective homebuyers and tenants with a federal brochure about lead-based paint, any information known about lead-based paint in the home, and a warning statement about the potential dangers of lead-based paint.

Lead poisoning of infants and children can cause lowered intelligence, reading and learning disabilities, impaired hearing, reduced attention span, hyperactivity, and behavior problems.

Adults with high lead levels can suffer high blood pressure, nerve disorders, memory problems, and muscle and joint pain. Pregnant women with high lead levels can pass lead to their unborn babies and suffer difficulties during pregnancy.

