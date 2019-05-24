Moline business owner urges lawmakers to end consideration on tax hike on video gaming

A small business owner in Moline, Bob Rebitzer, is calling on Illinois lawmakers to end their consideration of a tax hike on video gaming. Rebitzer is the general manager of Broken Saddle and Bierstube in Moline, Illinois.

In a release, Rebitzer says video gaming already pays its fair share in gaming taxes at a rate of 30%. The release also states that is higher than the tax rate paid by 70% of out-of-state owned casinos located in Illinois.

“Main street small businesses like my family’s two establishments in Moline can’t afford another tax hike. As Illinois lawmakers in Springfield bring the legislative session to a conclusion, I urge them to end the consideration of this proposed tax hike on video gaming,” Rebitzer said in a release. “Revenue generated from video gaming has helped to expand Broken Saddle in Moline by adding a full-service kitchen, which will create more jobs. Simply put, a video gaming tax hike would jeopardize our ability moving forward to create jobs, reinvest in our businesses and contribute to local charitable causes.”

Read more from the release below.

"A proposal currently under consideration in Springfield, which was offered in Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget, sets out to raise taxes only on video gaming, and not on out-of-state-owned corporate casinos and racetracks. The proposal was also included in Gov. Pritzker’s proposed capital bill, which was unveiled on Friday, May 17th. Illinois lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn on May 31, 2019.

Quad Cities small businesses and veterans’ organizations that offer video gaming, including Broken Saddle and Bierstube, are already paying their fair share in taxes – and have been for years. Video gaming pays a 30 percent tax on revenue, while the out-of-state-owned Rock Island casino paid under 20 percent in 2018, far lower than that of locally-owned Bierstube and Broken Saddle. In fact, an out-of-state-owned casino in Illinois would have to earn $100 million before it would pay the same rate as Illinois small businesses pay on video gaming revenue.

Since 2012, video gaming has paid $1.5 billion in taxes in Illinois. Video gaming machine terminal operators and Quad Cities small business partners are required by law to split all proceeds from gaming 50/50. That means any tax hike on video gaming would result in fewer dollars to split with local small business. The result is less revenue for veteran’s support organizations and small businesses to reinvest in their communities."