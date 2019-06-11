Moline businesses prepared for Paul McCartney crowd

Downtown Moline businesses are prepped and ready for concert-goers.

“The servers love busy nights, they love having their sections full and they can make really good tips so they're excited,” said Ryan Davison, the General Manager for Barrel House.

“I got here as early as I could today, also put on extra staff,” added Bier Stube manager, Bob Rebitzer. “We have in fact, out in the beer garden, two extra cooking stations just to meet up with the demand because we think there's going to be people that come here that don't even have tickets but just want to experience the whole enthusiasm.”

They know how big a former Beatle is to their bottom line.

“This is definitely the biggest act since I've been here, we've had some big concerts here - KISS was a good one, Luke Combs is a good one, Elton John was a good one, but Paul McCartney is in a league of his own so it's definitely going to be a good night,” added Davison.

Both managers say the Taxslayer continues to provide their restaurants with visitors year after year.

It's awesome. The TaxSlayer has been doing a really good job lately of getting big name shows and it helps out everybody. I mean, we're not the only restaurant down here so everybody's packed, it's really great for the city of Moline,” said Davison.

“They've been booking a lot of solid entertainment for several years now. Very seldom is it not sold out, so they're doing a fantastic job and we're hoping to accommodate the crowd before and after,” said Rebitzer.

They're ready to provide everyone with a good time.

“We're expecting a full house so it should be packed upstairs packed downstairs,” said Davison. “Everybody's ready to rock so it should be a good night.”