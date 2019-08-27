Moline city council approves ordinance allowing people to bring their dogs to some bar patios

The Moline city council voted yes on allowing people to bring their dogs to outside bar patios during its Tuesday meeting.

This means that anyone with a dog, whether it is a service dog or not, will be allowed to enjoy a beer with their companions at certain bars in Moline.

In order to be eligible, the bar has to have a liquor license and patio license in place.

This policy will apply to those bars who mainly sell liquor instead of food.

One of the bars it will affect is the Galena Brewing Company Ale House, which recently built an outside patio in hopes that this ordinance would pass.

They hope that it will attract more customers to come by and enjoy their beer.

Crawford Brewerks in Bettendorf has already had this policy in place. The business said it has allowed dogs on its patio for a year now and thinks it will be a great move for the city of Moline.

Debbie Davis, General Manager of Crawford Brewerks, said they sometimes have up to ten dogs on their patio per night.

“I think it is a great idea for dog friendly businesses to operate because there is this huge culture that surrounds being a dog owner, Davis said. “If there are other businesses besides pet shops that can support that then I support them.”

Davis said the bars in Moline should make sure they have cleaning policies in place as well as a manageable space for the dogs.

The new ordinance will take effect in 10 days.