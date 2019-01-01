Moline city leaders find new hope for passenger rail to Chicago with Illinois leadership change

City leaders in Moline are hoping a change in leadership at the Illinois statehouse will mean passenger rail to Chicago.

Democratic Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker will take over for outgoing republican governor Bruce Rauner later this month. Pritzker has publically supported passenger rail from Moline to Chicago. City leaders and businesses say that is a good thing.

“I think that is amazing,” Ashely Newman, a manager at Barrel House in downtown Moline, said. “I think that is awesome.

The railroad through downtown is mostly quiet, but with the new year comes renewed hope for the city’s mayor, Stephanie Acri. She hopes they will soon be carrying passengers to the windy city.

“It is exciting,” Acri said.

Acri said Tuesday that with a new governor about to take over plans for passenger rail could be back on track. The renewed hope comes after Gov. Rauner put the project on hold in 2015, but unfroze the funds in the 2018 budget.

“I feel positive about that [passenger rail] moving forward,” Acri said.

Mayor Acri said Governor-Elect Pritzker has a capitol and economic development plan that would lead to the development of the train and for businesses like Barrel House having the new customers would be a good for business.

"It'll grow,” Newman said. “I think business, we will see a lot more."

Amtrak has already expressed interest in operating the service. The company did a study in 2008 that found roughly 110,000 people would use the rail each year.

"If you want to come spend the weekend and then hop back on the train, I think that is very beneficial,” Newman said.

Another challenge in addition to funding the rail is coming to an agreement with rail owners. The Moline to Chicago line would run on tracks owned by two different companies. Mayor Acri said conversations are ongoing to determine who will pay for what and what will happen at different intersections.

