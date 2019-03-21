Moline closes parts of River Drive due to flooding

Due to the Mississippi River’s rising water levels River Drive will be closed east of 25th Street effective immediately. Eastbound traffic will be routed to 34th Street and then to 4th Avenue via University Drive. Motorists will have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as flood waters allow. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).

Motorists should be aware that it takes very little water to float a vehicle or to become trapped within your vehicle. Motorists are reminded not to drive through flood waters or around barricades.