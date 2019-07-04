Moline club installs 878 flags for Fourth of July

On this Fourth of July, we celebrate the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States. Driving around the Quad Cities on Thursday, you've maybe seen American flags all along the streets in some neighborhoods.

At the crack of dawn at the Milltown Coffee parking lot. Students from Moline High School are on a mission to install as many flags as they can along River Drive. The students who are part of the Moline History Club have been doing this for two years. Along the way, they have also learned a lot.

“First time we ever did this, none of these had plugs in them. So it was so hard to find them. So we were literally on our hands and knees ripping open the grass just trying to find the holes. We were here for two hours trying to find them,” said Aubrie Mozingo, Moline History Club Member.

The community service was started by the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club. The club started the flag installation program three ago.

“As far as the Quad Cities is concerned, we're the first ones to do it on this side of the river,” said Bob Clancy, Director of the Moline Optimist Club.

The flags are sold for $45 by the Optimist Club. Community members and businesses buy the flags to be installed on their property on the five flag holidays. The holidays are Memorial, Veterans, Labor, Flag Day and the Fourth of July.

“This morning, we are putting in 878 flags,” said Clancy.

878 flags that represent the pride these students feel.

“From the aspect of a teenager like a lot of people don't really think that we care about our community. Putting the flags in kind of does show that we do care and that we have a lot of pride in the community that we live in,” said Mozingo.

Their work doesn’t go unnoticed. Inspiring them to keep going. You can see the flags until 7 p.m. the group will start taking it down after that. The club pays the students 20 dollars for the installations. The Optimist Club in Iowa also has a similar program.

