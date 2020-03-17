Moline couple postpones wedding this Saturday due to COVID-19

An engaged couple in Moline postponed their wedding scheduled for this Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

Victor Ramos and Jessica Henschen postponed their wedding scheduled for this Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns. (KWQC)

Mandates across the country are forcing wedding venues to cancel events, leaving engaged couples without a place to have their wedding.

Jessica Henschen and Victor Ramos have been together for almost eight years but had no choice but to hold off their wedding even longer.

“I cried a few times,” Henschen said. “It is what it is and there’s nothing we can do to control it.”

She decided to cancel the wedding over health concerns right before her venue called to tell her that it would need to be postponed anyway.

“We were afraid people wouldn't show up which is understandable,” she said. “Actually when I canceled I felt relieved so we can worry about what is going on right now. I decided to make a Facebook post and let family and friends know it will be postponed due to the virus.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced many businesses like Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie to turn away engaged couples.

“The coronavirus has definitely affected business,” said Tiphanie Cannon, the bakery owner of Oh So Sweet By Tiphanie. “About a month after Valentine's Day we get a lot of calls for wedding cake tastings. Right now we are not able to do that because we can’t have anyone physically coming in.”

Cannon is asking customers who are planning weddings to be patient.

“It’s upsetting to a lot of brides but unfortunately there’s nothing I can do,” she said.

Brides-to-be like Henschen had everything ready to go including the gift bags, dress, cake and all but it’ll have to wait.

“We’re hoping for August but we saw Trump say yesterday that this may last until July or August possibly so we’re just kind of holding off,” she said.

Many brides and grooms across the country, like the future Mr. and Mrs. Ramos, will have to reschedule one of the biggest days of their lives.

“Hang tight,” Henschen said. “You’ll get your big day.”