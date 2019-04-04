Moline crash victim remembered by family as a happy person

Three people are facing charges in the death of 51-year-old Tammy Loos of Milan. She was killed a week ago yesterday in a Moline crash that police say involved a stolen car.

The suspects are 27-year-old Amy Taylor, 24-year-old Armand Cannon, and 25-year-old Alexander Garrels. They're set to be in court next week, Thursday, Loos' family spoke out, remembering her as a light in many people's lives.

“By the time, we got there, she had already passed,” said Courtney Loos, daughter of Tammy Loos.

So many questions and so many emotions still remain for William, Courtney, and Brandon.

“There is sadness, there is anger, there is confusion,” said Courtney.

As to why their mother 51-year-old Tammy Loos had to be taken from them. On March 27th, their mother was celebrating her birthday. When police say a stolen vehicle out of Cedar County Iowa driven by Taylor, Cannon, and Garrels crashed into her. The family tried to get to the hospital as fast as they could.

“Told us that they did the best that they could, but it wasn’t enough,” said Brandon Loos, son of Tammy Loos.

“I texted her that day happy birthday because it was her birthday. We talked a couple of days before that,” said William Hermanson, son of Tammy Loos.

Loos' daughter Courtney says she remembers passing the scene on the way to the hospital.

“Knowing that was where it had happened was hard to see and seeing all the debris and seeing all the wreckage. I knew in my gut that it was not good,” said Courtney.

As the family tries to process everything, they are remembering Tammy as a caring mother, sister, and aunt who was always there.

“She was honestly, one of the happiest people I’ve ever met. Definitely do anything for anybody,” said Brent Wade, nephew of Tammy Loos.

“She's helped me raise my son. Who’s like a son to her as well. She’s just been there for me always,” said Rosalind Wade, sister of Tammy Loos.

Although nothing can bring her back, and it pains them that Tammy will never be able to see them get married or hold a grandchild.

“Like why my mom and what's the point of stealing a vehicle. Just for fun or what? I’m just confused,” said Brandon.

The family is using their sadness to speak out.

“How do we take this tragedy and prevent it from happening to anyone else,” said Courtney.

So scenes like this don't happen again.

“So we didn’t end up getting to say goodbye to her,” said Courtney.

Tammy Loos' funeral was this week. A memorial race is being held by Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Tammy ’s honor. The race is on May 31st gates open at 4 p.m.

The family of Tammy would like to thank all the organizations that donated food or flowers to her funeral. Olive Garden, ZSports Fans, Whitey’s, St. Louis Cardinals Organization, Hy-vee, Kwik Star.

