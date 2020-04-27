Moline Fire Department investigating Sunday house fire

The Moline Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Moline firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire in the 5300 block of 11th Avenue C.

The first arriving fire company reported a small residential wood-framed structure with visible smoke noted from the exterior, the fire department said in a media release Monday.

The main body of the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The total amount of loss at this time is unknown and no injuries were reported.

The cause at this point is undetermined, the fire department said in a media release.

The fire department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.

