Moline firefighters battle three fires Tuesday night

The Moline Fire Department battled three fires Tuesday night.

The first fire happened at 5:47 p.m. at Two River YMCA, 2040 53rd Street. Fire officials say there were patrons inside the building at the time but were able to get out unharmed.

While the official cause has not yet been determined, fire officials say they believe the fire was related to a newly installed sauna.

The second fired happened at 7:11 p.m. at a vacant home in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue.

The third fire happened just after 8 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street. Fire officials on the scene said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

Two people escaped without injury.

The Red Cross was notified and is providing housing to the residents. The structure is currently uninhabitable, according to fire officials.

The fire department continues to investigate all three fires. No other information was available, but fire officials say it does not appear that the fires are related.

The Moline Fire Department was assisted Tuesday by the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and Genesis Ambulance.