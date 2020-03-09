Moline firefighters respond to two fires Sunday

The Moline Fire Department responded to two fires Sunday that caused significant damage.

The first one happened around 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of 15th Street. Firefighters noted there was a fully involved fire in the detached garage.

Firefighters used a “defensive attack” because of the amount of heat being produced and the impact of the wind that had already caused damage to an adjacent home and a wooden fence, according to a media release.

Additional attention was given to a nearby house by fire crews using multiple hose lines to prevent further spread of the fire.

Multiple fire companies from multiple agencies were needed for shuttling water due to the lack of hydrants in the area, according to the release.

The total amount of loss is estimated at $18,000. One resident was injured by refused transport to the hospital.

The fire department says the fire started by a bonfire that had gotten out of control and was aided by high winds.

Firefighters were dispatched to a second fire just before 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue.

The two-story, wood-framed residential home showed smoke and flames on the second floor and attic areas, according to the release.

The main body of fire was found in the attic space and it took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to contain.

However, due to the home’s building construction, search for fire extension and extinguishment of hidden fires lasted for approximately two hours.

The total amount of loss at this time is estimated to be around $60,000. The home was deemed uninhabitable, according to the release.

The Red Cross was notified and are assisting the residents with temporary housing. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Moline Fire Department fire marshal.