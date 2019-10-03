Moline foundation helps teachers achieve their classroom goals

An Illinois foundation is helping teachers give their students what they need to succeed.

As students enter Mrs. Maggie Dykstra class at Logan Elementary in Moline. They are eager to start their math problems either on their computer or with her guidance.

In this classroom, the student's strive to learn, but also be comfortable. For Mrs. Dykstra the lessons are also coming full circle.

“I went to school here in Moline K through 12. I live in Moline, and our two boys will go to school in Moline,” she said.

With education changing, her goal is to teach students subjects that go beyond the classroom.

“Want them to succeed not just today and here in third grade, but for their life,” she said.

To do that, she has audio devices, and flexible seating. Just some of the stuff the elementary school has received through the Moline Public Schools Foundation.

“We want to give kids a great 21st century environment. So in working with the Moline Public Schools Foundation they help that be a possibility,” said Tom Ferguson, Logan Elementary Principal.

The foundation that’s been around since 1988, helps educators receive money to implement projects they want. So they don't have to spend their own money.

“Ensure that all of our students needs are met. So they can focus what they need to focus on and that's learning,” said Jayne O’Brien, Moline Public Schools Foundation Executive Director.

Learning enhanced by community leaders like Mrs. Dykstra's own father.

“My dad served on the school foundation for about four years,” she said.

A legacy she hopes that will continue to serve current and future educators.

The Moline-Coal Valley school district received more than $32,000 from the foundation last year. The foundation is always looking for volunteers and community support for their fundraiser. You can learn more on the foundation Facebook