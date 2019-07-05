IL QC gas as much as 62 cents higher than Iowa QC

It can pay to shop around for motorists looking to buy gas in the Quad Cities this Fourth of July weekend.

Prices for a gallon of regular can vary dramatically between the Illinois and Iowa sides of the Mississippi River.

Gas Buddy reports the cheapest gas in Moline as of Friday afternoon ranges from $2.65 to $2.76, while the cheapest in Davenport, Iowa, ranges from $2.26 to $2.34.

The 39-cent disparity comes as drivers are watching pump prices more closely since Illinois doubled its motor fuel tax from 19 cents a gallon to 38 cents per gallon, effective last Monday.

One Bettendorf, Iowa gas station recently posted a sign directed at “Illinois customers” proclaiming it has “cheap” gas prices for them.

Gas on Friday afternoon at the BP station at 2702 Avenue of the Cities in Moline was $2.85, while at the BP at 999 Middle Rd in Bettendorf, a 4-mile drive up I-74, the price was only $2.49.

The 36-cent spread means someone filling up a 15-gallon tank at the Bettendorf location would pay around $5.40 less than someone pumping the same amount just 5 minutes away.

Gas Buddy reports prices as high as $2.88 in the Illinois Quad Cities as of Friday afternoon, a difference of 62 cents from the lowest price of $2.26 in Davenport.