Moline Girl Scout troop donating cookies to the elderly

A Moline Girl Scout troop is donating cookies to local long-term care facilities, and they need your help.

A Moline Girl Scout troop is donating cookies to local long-term care facilities, and they need your help. (Ashlea Campbell)

Ashlea Campbell is the service unit director for Moline Girl Scouts and runs the Girl Scout cookie program. As the leader of Troop 2751, Campbell and her 20 scouts can sell 200 boxes a day.

Following mandated social distancing, the girls were no longer allowed to sell cookies at their booth, losing 10 days of potential sales and leaving hundreds of cookies unsold.

“We literally sold 6 boxes of cookies. No one was out,” Campbell said about this past weekend. “I was like, we’re not going to be able to go out anymore, so we do need to find different ways, and my daughter is like, ‘Well, why don’t we just start giving them to people?'"

They made a post on Facebook asking for donations.

Ashlea’s daughter Maddie, 9, laid out the plan. “We started contacting businesses and we already raised over $300,” she said.

They used that money to deliver almost 100 boxes of cookies to Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline.

Their goal is to deliver the remainder of their cookies to senior centers and their staff all across the Quad Cities. They even want to reach seniors who aren’t able to leave their home.

“If someone knows of elderly that aren’t necessarily in a home, but they are in isolation and within their home, we would happily drop off donations,” said Campbell.

They’re not doing it alone.

“It’s not just our troop that is trying to. It’s a bunch of local troops in the service unit,” Maddie said.

Even during this time, Campbell is happy that the girls are able to still serve their community.

“One of our biggest things when girls take on what we call a take action project, is looking within their community on their own and seeing where they can help, or where there’s deficits in our community,” Campbell said. “Them getting together and figuring out a way to still help in the same capacity that we’ve always helped, but doing it in a digital way.”

There are multiple troops in the area who still have hundreds of cookies left over, and these donations will be helping all of them. Ashlea says if you can't donate, spread the word.

You can purchase and donate the cookies or have them delivered to you.

You can donate to their GoFundMe. here

Money can be mailed to 1113 3rd St A Moline, IL 61265. Checks can be written to GSEIWI Troop #2751.

For questions or inquiries contact Ashlea Campbell at (309) 206-5829.