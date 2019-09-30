Moline high school football player in critical condition has support of his team

A Moline high school football player is in critical condition in Peoria.

The post continues that they believe there may be a virus that is attacking his heart and his medical team is unsure what the virus is. (Moline High School Football)

Dakovion, who also goes by Kovi, is a 15-year-old sophomore at Moline High School.

“Football gets put by the wayside when there’s something like this going on with one of our young men,” said Head Football Coach Mike Morrissey. “That really becomes secondary. This is the focus right now I think for a lot of our kids and coaches.”

Morrissey said Kovi’s last practice was on Monday. He left school not feeling well on Tuesday. Then by the end of last week he was transported to the Peoria Children’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The latest we’ve heard is that an unknown virus is attacking his heart. They are pumping him full of antibiotics right now to try and find out what is going on.”

Kovi plays defensive line, defensive tackle, and fullback for the team’s offense.

“He’s got a wide skill set and he’s a very talented young man,” said Morrissey.

The football coach said everyone enjoys having Kovi on the team.

“He’s an energetic young guy when he’s on the field and always has a smile on his face. He’s somebody who has always been positive. So to see him go through a tough time like this is probably a little more difficult just because of the demeanor that you’re used to seeing him in.”

Now that Kovi is critical condition, Morrissey said kids on the team are constantly checking up on him and are anxious to see him.

“We’re trying to work out and see if we can get a bus. And try to see if somebody can help us out with that on a Saturday and see if we can get up there.’

The team wants to raise money for Kovi’s family.

“Obviously from their end its hard because they are taking time away from work now traveling back and forth from here to Peoria,” said Morrissey. “That’s taxing on any family, especially when it’s something that kind of comes out of nowhere like this has.”

He said the team’s number one priority is supporting Kovi right now.

“We’re all going to make sure we’re doing whatever we can to support him and his family. The prayers and support that we’ve been getting around the community and the state has been tremendous. All of those are much needed at this time and in hopes that he can get back and recover here soon.”

Morrissey said doctors are still trying to find out what kind of virus Kovi has.