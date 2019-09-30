Moline high school football player in critical condition in Peoria

A Moline high school football player is in critical condition and that is according to the team's Facebook page.

On the School's Facebook page it reads "It's so hard to share the news that Kovi, one of our sophomore football players is currently in critical condition at Peoria Children's Intensive Care Unit, Old Saint Francis Hospital."

The post continues that they believe there may be a virus that is attacking his heart and his medical team is unsure what the virus is.

In a Facebook page titled "Dakovions Medical Fundraiser", it features a post from a family member that goes into detail on what Kovi is going through.

The post reads that last week he was playing football when he was tackled by another player and sustained a concussion. That evening he had a fever and the next morning his mother took him to the emergency room where they said he had a virus. Family members on the post then said there was a misdiagnosis and then he was taken to Peoria where things took a turn for the worst.

"Dakovion was incubated and a pacemaker was implanted in his neck," the post reads. "Through the night his vitals began to improve however his heart was inflamed and beating off rhythm. A team of physicians and surgeons had a meeting and determined the best thing for him would be to have a surgery that extracted the blood from his body pumped it through a machine and inserted the blood back into his body, in other words a external heart and lung machine, to give his heart a break so that it could begin to heal. "

In just two days the fundraiser has raised over $5,500 to help with expenses and bills.