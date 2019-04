A power line that fell onto a home in Moline may have sparked a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the vacant house in the 37-hundred block of 33rd Avenue around 11:30 on April 19, 2019. Flames were visible from the upper exterior wall of the house when they arrived.

The fire was brought under control within about a half hour. No injuries are reported and the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, Damage is estimated at $15,000.