Moline man says deliveries being sent to identical address one block away

A Moline homeowner is having issues receiving deliveries to his home because of a similar address one block away.

Ben Reed's house number on Third St. A in Moline was the same house number as an apartment on Third St. He and his family have owned the house for over ten years.

"Before internet shopping, it really wasn't an issue that we were aware of. As that became more of a thing, we discovered that we had a twin," Reed said.

Up until recently the house one block away had the same number and street name.

"with the exception that our street has the nice little A after it. Further confusing the issue is the fact that that particular house has been subdivided. And its got an apartment A. So if properly written, our two addresses look identical," Reed said.

The two addresses have caused numerous delivery issues for Reed's family because drivers will go to the wrong place. In an attempt to fix the problem, Reed contacted the City of Moline for help. Their suggestion was to renumber his address.

"The city asked us to start with renumbering the house to see if that would eliminate it. That way we would no longer have a twin on the other street. So we've done that," Reed said.

On December 19, 2019, a letter was sent to his home confirming the address change, but Reed said the problem has not been solved and it has now created another.

"Before, when we had a twin on the other street, it was a 50/50 shot if the delivering agency was going to bring it here or the house on the other street. Now the question is are they going to bring it here, or are they using turn by turn directions. In which case it's going to tell them to go to the wrong street and then they're going to see that number doesn't exist," he said.

Reed's idea to fix the problem is to completely rename his street to something unique.

"I just want the problem to go away. If they can find a way to do that without renaming the street, I'm all ears. Their first solution hasn't worked," he said, "Whether it's something piddly like a gift, or item we ordered, or something serious like a medication that is needed, I just don't want to sit here and worry that when I order something or call something and need it brought here, are they going to find it."

A statement from Ryan Berger, the Land Development Manager for the City of Moline, said:

"In order to assist a Moline resident with resolving parcel delivery issues from a private 3rd party, the City of Moline provided the subject resident with a new address to help avoid future delivery related issues. In cases where further clarification may be needed, the City has found that it may be beneficial to work directly with the delivery provider."

Reed said he has done what the city has suggested, but the problem remains.